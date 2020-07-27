Rita Guest

Peacefully at Aurora Resthaven Nursing Home, on Wednesday July 22, 2020, at the age of 83 years. Rita, beloved wife of the late Spencer Guest. Beloved mother of Randy Hughes-Guest and his wife Laura, of Keswick, Ontario. Cherished Grandma of Carly, Bret and Liane, and great grandmother of Weston and Levi. Dear sister of Raymond Pilote, Edouard Pilote, Marie Renaud, and of the late Jeanette Flear and Theresa Kelly. Special thanks to staff at Aurora Resthaven for their wonderful care and support. The family will receive friends at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South Keswick, on Tuesday July 28, 2020 for public visitation from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Pandemic requirements include, no more than 40 people in the funeral home at any one time. You may be asked to wait outside, socially distancing, wearing a mask, while others are paying their respects to the family. Entombment at Highland Hills Cemetery, Gormley, Ontario. In memory of Rita, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com