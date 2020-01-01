|
Suddenly with his family by his side at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 52 years. Rob Munroe of Willow Beach, beloved husband of Cynthia Mason. Dear father of Sheldon Munroe and his wife Megan and Grandpa of Adelaide. Beloved son of Rae and Sharon Munroe. Fondly remembered by Cynthia's family. Dear brother of Cherie-Lee Anthony (the late Mathew). Uncle of Dylan and Rhian. A Memorial Service was held in the chapel of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation from 12:30 p.m. Memorial donations to Canadian Wildlife Federation, 350 Michael Cowpland Drive, Kanata, Ontario K2M 2W1 www.cwf would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News from Jan. 1 to Dec. 30, 2020