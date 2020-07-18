Robert Barton

Suddenly at his home in Sutton on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Loving father to Kimberly McQuigge (Eric) and Lee-Anne Lewis (Brian). Cherished Grandfather to Ryan, Connor, Sarah, Rodney and great-grandfather to Ambrose. He will be sadly missed by his many friends at North View Court and Knox United Church, Sutton. He will be remembered for helping many with driving friends to appointments and outings, and just helping people in need. Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of Robert's life will happen at a later date. Funeral arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial donations in memory of Robert's life may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com