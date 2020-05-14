Robert DURY
Robert Dury, age 70 years. Fondly known as "Fudge". Peacefully passed away on May 5, 2020. He was a lifetime resident of Newmarket and a long time agent with Remax Realty. He will be dearly missed by his sister, Suzanne Dury, his three daughters, 2 granddaughters, extented family and friends. Many thanks to the staff at Cedarvale Lodge and Southlake Hospital. A memorial service is to take place at a future date.

Published in York Region News on May 14, 2020.
