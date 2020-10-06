1/1
Robert Edwin "Bob" Hall
Peacefully, on Friday October 2nd, 2020 at MacKenzie Health, Richmond Hill. Bob, in his 92nd year, beloved husband of Hazel for 67 years. Loving father of Brian (Lola), Nancy (Peter) McCathie and David. Loved grandfather of Alec, Corynne, Matthew, James and Alicia. Dear brother of May Belle and Kathy. Predeceased by his sister Emileen. Bob spent his whole life making everyone around him happy, so we should not be sad, just take what he gave us and pass it on. Due to Covid-19 building capacity restrictions, a private family memorial service will be held in the chapel on October 17th, 2020 at 11:00 am. The celebration of life service for Bob can be viewed virtually by livestream at www.jonesfuneralhome.co. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. For more information, please contact Bob's son, David, at dave092@sympatico.ca. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in York Region News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
