|
|
In loving memory of Robert Fitzgerald of Keswick, Ontario who passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 68. Robert was known to family and friends as "Bob". Devoted husband to Julia (nee Gordon). Loving father to Cheryl (Geoff), Kevin, and Jeffery (Lindsey). Dear brother of Don, Hilda, and his late brother Wally. Loving grandfather to Hailey, Joshua, Paisley, and Sadie. He is predeceased by his parents Hilda and Wallace. Robert was born in Toronto, Ontario on March 14, 1952, and grew up in Ballantrae, Ontario. He worked for Superior Propane for 40 years before "retiring" in 2014, but not one to slow down he recently returned to work with Carling Propane. Robert adored his grandchildren and had a passion for motorbikes and classic cars. He was a kind and generous man who often helped others. Interment was held at Queensville Cemetery, close to where he raised his family. A private service was held at M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario on April 25, 2020. His family will hold a gathering to celebrate his life at a future date when circumstances allow. If desired, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 29, 2020