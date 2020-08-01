1/1
Robert Gerald "Bob" Fife
It is with a feeling of deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Bob. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra (nee McGregor), his daughter Cheryl (Chris Telmer) and their children Eric, Max and Anna, his son Dan Fife (Linda) and their children Sheena (Dave), Jodi, Christina (Tony) and Melissa and by his great-granddaughter Aria. He will be missed by his sister Bonnie (Laverne Corbett), his extended family and many friends. Bob was a man of few words and many actions and worked hard every day of his life. Employed in trucking, farming, printing and for the last 10 years caring for the Sharon Temple grounds and its facilities which brought him great joy. He enjoyed all sports, especially golf and snowmobiling, in addition to his property and machinery which filled his leisure time. Many thanks for the care provided by Drs., Climpson-Kennedy, Rahim, Fenkell and Baguio and also to the staff at Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place post Covid-19 when restrictions are lifted. If desired, donations may be made to the Sharon Temple or to Margaret Bahen Hospice. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
