Beloved son of Rene Watson and Debra Banfield. Passed away suddenly as a result of an accident on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 32 years. Loving brother of Rory (Brianna) and Emma (Duncan). Graeme was born with a twinkle in his eye. He always found a way to keep busy, and not by the traditional ways. He was a camper, and canoe tripper. He loved fishing and being in nature. He had a natural passion for motors and big trucks. A true innovator and truck builder he had skills and abilities that many admire. He was a natural craftsman, welder and fabrication artist. He made friends in so many places, people naturally gravitated to him, with a witty humor and heart felt friendship. He loved snowmobiling, and went on extensive trips in Ontario and Quebec. Most of all Graeme was a devoted son, brother and friend. He was always ready to help or share a laugh. He was a diamond in the rough, honest and trusted. He will be sorely missed by so many, and has left a hole in our hearts. A Memorial Service was held at Knox United Church, Sutton, Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Memorial Condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2020