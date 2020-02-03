Home

Robert "Bob" HAAK

Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket with family by his side on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 82 years of age. Loving husband of Hilda for 58 years. Beloved father of Jake (Trish), Jerry (Diana) and Jeanette (Jim Bandstra). Proud Opa of Rebeka, Laurin, Kari, Alyssa, Jewel, Jordyn and Jaden. Survived by his siblings; Jacob, Kees Margaret, Pat, Andy, Gertie and Diane, and predeceased by his brothers Andrew and John. The family would like to thank the caring staff and especially the CICU at Southlake. Visitation will take place at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket on Thursday February 6, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Bethel Christian Community Church, 333 Davis Dr, Newmarket on Friday February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Bradford. Memorial donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation - Cardiac Care Unit. For online condolences please visit www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 3, 2020
