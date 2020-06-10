Passed peacefully away at his home with loving family at his side on May 31, 2020, Harvey Robert King of Stouffville, Ontario; formerly of Perry's Cove, age 69 years. Predeceased by father: Robert. Leaving to mourn, loving wife: Christine; son: Joseph; granddaughter, who he loved and cherished: Kaeley; fur-buddy: Dusty, who never left his side; mother: Gladys King, Perry's Cove, now residing at Luxury Estates, Carbonear; three sisters: Sandra (Harold) Evely, Victoria, Jeanette (Bill) Long, Carbonear, and Jackie (Ken) Evely, Perry's Cove; two brothers: Bill (Susan) King, Burton, NB and Rex King, Downsview, ON; sister-in-law: Carol Forfar and nephew: James Forfar and family; also a large circle of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place at O'Neill Funeral Home, Stouffville, Ontario. Interment to follow at a later date.



