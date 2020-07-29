Peacefully with his family by his side at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Bob Avery of Sutton, beloved Husband of Shirley (nee Matt). Dear Father of Jennifer Snoddon and her husband Brent and Shelley Pestill and her husband Tim. Loving Papa of Emma, Abigail, Michael and Lauren. Fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Visitation was held in the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, and Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 11:30 - 1:30 p.m. followed by a private family funeral service. Due to COVID -19 restrictions, please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to confirm your visitation time. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations to the ALS Society at www.als.ca/support-services/inside-of-ontario/
would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com