1/
Robert James Daniels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed away at Southlake Residential Care Village on Thursday September 17, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Beloved husband of Darlene Daniels of Newmarket. Loving father of Scott (Susie) of Newmarket and Steven (Marie) of Hillsburg. Special grandpa of Adrina, Austin, Lauren, Holly and Allison. Dear brother of Gordon, Late Brenda McCallum (Mike), Darlene Arnold and Karen Hart (Rick). Bob will be fondly remembered by his sister and brother in law Bev Gluhak (late Rudy), Late Brenda Gould (Greg) as well as many nieces, nephew's relatives and friends. A private family farewell will take place. Memorial donations made directly to the Alzheimer Society of York Region would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transition York and condolences may be forwarded to the family through peacefultransition.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved