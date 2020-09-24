Peacefully passed away at Southlake Residential Care Village on Thursday September 17, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Beloved husband of Darlene Daniels of Newmarket. Loving father of Scott (Susie) of Newmarket and Steven (Marie) of Hillsburg. Special grandpa of Adrina, Austin, Lauren, Holly and Allison. Dear brother of Gordon, Late Brenda McCallum (Mike), Darlene Arnold and Karen Hart (Rick). Bob will be fondly remembered by his sister and brother in law Bev Gluhak (late Rudy), Late Brenda Gould (Greg) as well as many nieces, nephew's relatives and friends. A private family farewell will take place. Memorial donations made directly to the Alzheimer Society of York Region would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transition York and condolences may be forwarded to the family through peacefultransition.ca