June 11, 1948 - March 25, 2020 Bob Ellis, the "Mayor of Mill Street" passed away at home peacefully fulfilling his wish to pass at the "Mill Street Manor". Bob had ongoing struggles with COPD, heart issues and these had escalated in the last few months. Son of the late Margaret and Brydon Ellis and is survived by Marion Robinson, Beth and Bill Gouldburn and Joan Couriveau. To his life long friends Moth, Poz, Dene and Donaldo he was affectionately know as Beauregard, the Mayor of Mill Street. He will be dearly missed by them as well as Bob, George, Anne and Moe. A special thankyou to his caring neighbors, Dr. Joanna Zurawska and her receptionist Kathy, Todd and Westpark Rehab. A celebration of life will be held when social distancing restrictions are lifted. Service details will be posted at www.marshallfuneralhome.com when they are available.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 3, 2020