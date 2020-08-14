It is with broken hearts that we share the sudden passing of Bob/Bobby. Cherished husband of Linda (Fowler). Devoted father to Steve, Scott (Jennifer) and Lianne. Proud Grampa to Nathan, Alana, William and Andrew. Brother to Bill (Marj) and Ron (Marie) and brother in law to Don (Cindy). Alumnus of UofT Phys. Ed. '72 and Psi Upsilon Fraternity. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him from his days teaching and coaching football at Huron Heights S.S., his countless hours at St. Andrew's Valley Golf Club and his poker games at the Aurora Seniors Centre. One of a kind and with a curious mind, Bob was deeply loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. The most generous and thoughtful soul who will be forever missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, details of which will be made available on dignitymemorial.com