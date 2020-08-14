1/2
Robert John Morrow
1948-02-20 - 2020-08-09
It is with broken hearts that we share the sudden passing of Bob/Bobby. Cherished husband of Linda (Fowler). Devoted father to Steve, Scott (Jennifer) and Lianne. Proud Grampa to Nathan, Alana, William and Andrew. Brother to Bill (Marj) and Ron (Marie) and brother in law to Don (Cindy). Alumnus of UofT Phys. Ed. '72 and Psi Upsilon Fraternity. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him from his days teaching and coaching football at Huron Heights S.S., his countless hours at St. Andrew's Valley Golf Club and his poker games at the Aurora Seniors Centre. One of a kind and with a curious mind, Bob was deeply loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. The most generous and thoughtful soul who will be forever missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, details of which will be made available on dignitymemorial.com

Published in York Region News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
9057275421
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
I had the great pleasure of knowing Bob from the ladies' league at St. Andrew's Valley.
Helpful and kind, with a great sense of humour. Bob will be missed. My deepest sympathy to Lianne and the entire family.
Aili Wells
Friend
August 12, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Your classmates from The Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing, 1972B are thinking of you and the family.
Anne Ollikainen
Classmate
August 12, 2020
Lianne, Linda, Scott, Steve and families - please accept our most sincere condolences to you at this most difficult time. We are keeping you in our thoughts and hoping your memories bring you comfort.
Meagan, Erik, and Freyja
August 12, 2020
My sincere condolences, to Bob's family including Lianne who I worked alongside at King Valley G.C. I knew Bob from our Poker games at the Aurora Seniors Centre, always friendly & a pleasure to play against, you'll be missed.
John Seaman
August 12, 2020
My deepest condolences. I only knew Bob for a few years while with the North York Track Club, that trained at Northview Collegiate in the late 60's. A wonderful friend, and always cheerful.

We lost a good one!


Gerry Turrin
Friend
