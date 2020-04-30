|
Passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 52 years of age. Beloved son of Beth and Neil Sedore of Island Grove, Ontario. Dear father of Jaret Mabey of Saint John, New Brunswick. Dear brother of Chrissy (Rick Walker), Will Sedore and Bryan Sedore. He will be lovingly remembered by his uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends. Fondly remembered by his good friends Craig and Liz Tovell. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Bob's life will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the PTSD Association of Canada (www.ptsdassociation.com), the War Amps (www.waramps.ca), or Wounded Warriors (www.woundedwarriors.ca). On-line condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 30, 2020