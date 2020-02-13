Home

Skwarchuk Funeral Home Theaker Chapel
19153 Centre Street
Mount Albert, ON L0G 1M0
(905) 895-8062
Robert (Bob) LEGGO

Robert (Bob) LEGGO Obituary
Peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Bob Leggo of Mt. Albert at 71 years of age. Beloved husband of Jean for 51 years. Loving dad of Serena Leggo (Robert Hall) and Rob (Anne-Marie) Leggo. Proud grandpa of Ty Hall; Kyle and Rachel Leggo. Cherished son of Frances and late Paul Leggo. Dear brother of Jack, Joan and late Al. Friends will be received at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 17955 Leslie St., Newmarket for visitation on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Interment Queensville Cemetery. In Bob's memory, donations may be made to Walk It-Off (Neuro-Recovery and Wellness Centre), 1235 Journey's End Circle, Unit 2, Newmarket. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 13, 2020
