Roberta Marilyn REID

Roberta Marilyn REID Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Marilyn on Friday January 3, 2020 at Soldiers Memorial Hospital Orillia, in her 74th year. Marilyn was the wife of Ronald Reid. Mother to Shawn (Sharon), and Shannon. Sister to Sandra (Paul), Lynne, Roberta (Galina), Donna (Seldon). Grandmother to Jamie, Sasha, Keaton and Tess. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at the Pefferlaw Lions Community Hall 38 Pete's Lane Pefferlaw from 12:30 - 5 p.m. Memorial donations made in memory of Marilyn, to the COPD Foundation, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 9, 2020
