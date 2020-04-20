|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul in his 81st year at the Markham Stouffville Hospital. Loving husband to Carol, beloved father to Mark. Predeceased by his son Todd, parents Bob and Eileen and brother Clare. Survived by sisters Janet Batchelor, Jill Colandria and brother Jim Runstedler. The Runstedler family moved to Aurora in 1958 when Paul's father Bob was transferred from Windsor to Aurora with the opening of the Sterling Drug facility. Paul began his working career at Sterling Drug where he met his wife of 56 years. After a few years at Sterling Drug he branched out into sales at Imperial Tobacco. Paul's four decade career in vending and office coffee began with Amco in Toronto which was purchased by Hudson Bay Vending in 1977, in 1987 it was subsequently purchased by a private equity and the company was renamed Red Carpet Food Services. Paul was appointed to the role of Vice President of Merchandising and became a member of the Senior Executive Team. Until his retirement in 2002, Paul worked with the company's suppliers, customers and employees. All people that Paul interacted with saw him as the consummate professional—treating everybody fairly and professionally. During this period, the Company pursued an aggressive acquisition program. Paul, with his knowledge and his reputation with the Company's competitors, was instrumental in selecting, negotiating and integrating the many acquisitions that the company made. His business associates can attest that Paul embodied the saying of work hard play hard. During his career he was an active member of the Canadian Automatic Merchandising Association where he served as president from 1990-1991. In 1988, Paul was the recipient of the Don Storey Memorial Award, for his integrity, ethics and contributions to the industry. Paul was also an active member of the Aurora Rotary Club for many years and served a couple terms as president. He was bestowed the Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International for his contributions and "Service Above Self". Paul cherished his retirement, wintering in Naples, FL. Golfing, bocce and photographing sunsets were his diversions. The community association board also kept him busy. Special thanks to the caring staff at the Markham Stouffville Hospital Stroke Rehab Unit. Due to Covid-19 there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul's memory to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 32 Mosley St., Aurora L4G 1G9
Published in York Region News on Apr. 20, 2020