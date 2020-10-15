1/1
Robyn Rose RUTHERFORD
1991-09-20 - 2020-10-06
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly from a blood clot at the Ottawa General, after exhaustive attempts to revive her on October 6, 2020. Robyn, in her 30th year, beloved partner and best friend of Jacob Therrien for 5 years. Loving mother of fur-babies, Sir Contrast and Sir Gradient. Dear daughter of Frances Rutherford of Ottawa. Dear sister of Samantha Rutherford and Sebastian Rutherford. Beloved member of Jacob's family, Jerry and Gail Therrien and brother Caleb of Keswick. Also survived by niece Kiera Rutherford, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Daughter of Hugh Rutherford (Margaret) of Goderich. Robyn was born in Oxford County and lived in Embro, ON for the first 16 years of her life and moved with her family to the Chesterville area in 2007. She was a thoughtful, caring individual who volunteered from the time she could and helped people in many ways. She was proud of the successes she had in her life and her impact on the lives of many will not be forgotten. Due to current restrictions, funeral services as entrusted to Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, Winchester Chapel will be private. The service will be livestreamed via zoom and for those wishing to view the service information can be obtained from the family by emailing rutherford.therrien@gmail.com. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association gratefully accepted. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-774-1117

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved