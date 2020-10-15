Passed away suddenly from a blood clot at the Ottawa General, after exhaustive attempts to revive her on October 6, 2020. Robyn, in her 30th year, beloved partner and best friend of Jacob Therrien for 5 years. Loving mother of fur-babies, Sir Contrast and Sir Gradient. Dear daughter of Frances Rutherford of Ottawa. Dear sister of Samantha Rutherford and Sebastian Rutherford. Beloved member of Jacob's family, Jerry and Gail Therrien and brother Caleb of Keswick. Also survived by niece Kiera Rutherford, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Daughter of Hugh Rutherford (Margaret) of Goderich. Robyn was born in Oxford County and lived in Embro, ON for the first 16 years of her life and moved with her family to the Chesterville area in 2007. She was a thoughtful, caring individual who volunteered from the time she could and helped people in many ways. She was proud of the successes she had in her life and her impact on the lives of many will not be forgotten. Due to current restrictions, funeral services as entrusted to Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, Winchester Chapel will be private. The service will be livestreamed via zoom and for those wishing to view the service information can be obtained from the family by emailing rutherford.therrien@gmail.com. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association gratefully accepted. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca
