Peacefully at Haliburton Highlands Hospital on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Roger Anderson, formerly of Georgina, beloved father of Roger Anderson Jr. and his wife Jillian of Haliburton, and Chrystal Gajski and her husband Adam of Keswick. Loving Grandfather of Logan, Clarke and Madison. Dear brother of Eva Geneau (Richer) and Grace McCauley (Nelson) and brother in law of Larry Warren. Predeceased by Rose Cyr, George Anderson and Doris Warren. Fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Cremation Memorial Service in the chapel of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation from 1:00 p.m. (due to Covid-19 restrictions, please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to confirm your attendance). Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. The family extends their appreciation to the Haliburton Highlands Health Care workers. Memorial donations to the Haliburton Highlands Health Services Foundation (www.hhhs.ca
). Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com