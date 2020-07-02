1/1
Roger Robert ALARY
Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice on Saturday, June 27, 2020 ROGER ROBERT ALARY passed away at the age of 83 yrs. Married to the love of his life Joan Alary for 62 years. Loving father to the late Robert. Survived by sons Timothy and his wife Sandra, Joseph and daughter Joanne Baird and her husband Patrick. Cherished grandfather of Jayk, Kristen (Paul), James (Alexanna), Katie (Brian), Matthew (Karina), Alyssa, Stephen (Brooke), Marcus, Alicia, Melissa and great-grandfather of Ethan, Kaslyn, Daphne and Brooks. Dear brother of Gerry and his wife Margaret. Brother-in-law to Jack Reilly and his wife Millie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister Susie. Roger will be remembered for his passion for music and shared his wonderful D. J. and karaoke skills with his many beloved friends in Florida and beyond. Private cremation arrangements have taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to St. Joseph's Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to the D. J. ROBB FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE. "My heart will be with you always my love, until we're together again in our favorite place Maui, Hawaii"

Published in York Region News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
