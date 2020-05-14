Roger STOVER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a brief battle with cancer, at Grey Bruce Health Services, Lion's Head early Thursday morning May 7, 2020. Roger Stover of Lion's Head in his 78th year. Beloved husband of Daphne (nee Chewins). Cherished father of Jeff and his wife Christy and Bryan and his wife Sheri. Much loved Poppa of Myah, Cole, Catrin, Trent and Sydney. Dear brother of Bob and his wife Nancy, Elizabeth Riddell, Nancy Morley and her husband Gord and Russ and his wife Helen and brother-in-law of Roger Chewins and Sue Chewins. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Elvera (nee Warder) and Harry Stover, step-father, Charlie Norris and brothers-in-law Harold Riddell and Stephen Chewins. Roger was a man of deep faith who loved the Lord. His faith was expressed in every aspect of his life and career. He taught at Rockway Mennonite Collegiate for 30 years and was known to have a gentle, kind spirit by all who knew him. In his teaching and coaching, he is remembered as being fair and competitive. He played an integral part in the lives of his students, athletes and colleagues. He always enjoyed quality time with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. Private family interment service at Eastnor Cemetery, Lion's Head entrusted to the GEORGE FUNERAL HOME, LION'S HEAD CHAPEL, Lion's Head. A virtual Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. The family invite you to join them online by the link to be posted on Roger's online memorial page through www.georgefuneralhome.com. Expressions of remembrance to the Lion's Head Hospital or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Interment
Eastnor Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard Eby
May 11, 2020
We are saddened by the news of Roger's death. He was a trusted colleague of John Harder at Rockway and an excellent coach for our son, Ron. We remember him as a kind, gentle person and an outstanding mentor. Our deepest condolences to his dear family. Carrie Harder
Carrie Harder
Coworker
May 11, 2020
Sorry to hear of Rogers passing, we have many good memories of you when you lived in our community, and shared the coaching of our sons's baseball team. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Richard Roth
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved