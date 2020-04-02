|
"Environmental Artist", staunch defender and protectionist of the environment and lake Simcoe. Roland died peacefully, surrounded by his family at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Friday March 27, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband of Helen Hynes (nee Fountain). Loving father of Sarah Peacock, George Peacock (Chantel), all of Sutton, David Hynes (Dawn), Peterborough, Robert Hynes, Richmond Hill, Paul Hynes, Calgary, and the late Ricky Hynes. Cherished 'Grandad' of Austin and Donavin Scott and Liem Koehler. Dear brother of the late John Peacock and his surviving wife Perry of Whitby and June and her surviving husband Nelson of Bradford. He will be missed by nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Private, M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario. A public Service will be held at (date and time to be announced, post COVID19). In memory of Roland, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 2, 2020