Passed away peacefully at Eagle Terrace Long Term Care in Newmarket on Sunday January 12, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving son of the late Ross and Lorna Bray. Survived by his beloved sister, Dianna. A funeral service was held at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by the interment at Newmarket Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to a . Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 16, 2020