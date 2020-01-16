Home

Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
Ronald Alvin BRAY Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Eagle Terrace Long Term Care in Newmarket on Sunday January 12, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving son of the late Ross and Lorna Bray. Survived by his beloved sister, Dianna. A funeral service was held at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by the interment at Newmarket Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to a . Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 16, 2020
