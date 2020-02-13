Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Comer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Archie Elton Comer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully at his beloved farm in Pefferlaw, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Ron Comer is survived by his wife Beth (nee Bosworth), his children, Cathy (Randy), Connie (Tom), Collene, Cary (Soila), ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. We love you Dad / Poppy xoxo. Resting at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6 - 9 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Piano Fund at the Egypt Church of the Nazarene or the Ravenshoe United Church would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -