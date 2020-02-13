|
|
Peacefully at his beloved farm in Pefferlaw, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Ron Comer is survived by his wife Beth (nee Bosworth), his children, Cathy (Randy), Connie (Tom), Collene, Cary (Soila), ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. We love you Dad / Poppy xoxo. Resting at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6 - 9 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Piano Fund at the Egypt Church of the Nazarene or the Ravenshoe United Church would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 13, 2020