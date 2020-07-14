Ronnie was taken from us suddenly and too soon as he was doing what he loved; wielding his mighty hammer. Originally from Markham and then residing in Stouffville, he made many extended family and friends through his work at the Stouffville Legion. He is survived by children Sherry (Garret), Angie (Nelson) and Mark (Jennifer), grandchildren Patrick, Brooke, Eden, Kristen and Lauren. Ron is also survived by sisters Shirley, Linda and Bonnie, Brothers Dale and Barry. Predeceased by brothers Ross, Dean and David, Father Ross Silas Middleton and his beloved mother Muriel Florence (nee Martin) Ronnie was received and cremated by O'Neill Funeral Home, there will be a celebration of life for Ronnie at a later date to be held at the Stouffville Legion. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Stouffville Legion in his name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store