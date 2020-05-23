Ronald J. McMath
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Ronald J. McMath on May 16th, 2020 at Margaret Bahen Hospice after a brief, brave and courageous fight. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 58 yrs, Joyce; children Lesley and Kevin, (Kerri); grandchildren, Nickolas and Abbigail; sister-in-law Sheila McMath and Uncle to Dawn, (Darryl) Dalke. Ron loved music and was a card shark at Euchre, Poker and Pool. A special thank you to Drs, Robertson, Kung, Yuen, Palliative Care Nurse Fariba and the staff at the Margaret Bahen Hospice. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of his Life will take place at a later date. Donations, if you wish, to the Margaret Bahen Hospice would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved