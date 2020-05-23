It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Ronald J. McMath on May 16th, 2020 at Margaret Bahen Hospice after a brief, brave and courageous fight. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 58 yrs, Joyce; children Lesley and Kevin, (Kerri); grandchildren, Nickolas and Abbigail; sister-in-law Sheila McMath and Uncle to Dawn, (Darryl) Dalke. Ron loved music and was a card shark at Euchre, Poker and Pool. A special thank you to Drs, Robertson, Kung, Yuen, Palliative Care Nurse Fariba and the staff at the Margaret Bahen Hospice. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of his Life will take place at a later date. Donations, if you wish, to the Margaret Bahen Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in York Region News on May 23, 2020.