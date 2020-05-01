(Life Member, Loyal Order of Moose, Lakeshore Lodge 392) Peacefully at Cummer Lodge, Toronto, on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Ron Heimbecker of Sutton, beloved husband of Grace (nee Templeton). Father of Judy, Diane, Gary (Marie) and Vince. Father-in-law of Dawn Sillaby-Smith. Grandfather of Cheryl, Blue, Shelley, Reuben, Deanne, Caitlyn and Dakota. Great-grandfather of Biinizi, Nevaeh, Danny, Dakota, Aubrey, and Makoonz. Brother of Philip Heimbecker and Billy Heimbecker. Predeceased by his brother Norman Heimbecker. Brother-in-law of Joan Heimbecker. Fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held following the COVID 19 pandemic. Notification will be given. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on May 1, 2020.