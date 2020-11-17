Ron has ridden into the sunset. He died peacefully on November 15, 2020, surrounded by his family, joining his daughter Melinda in a moonlit ride. Beloved husband of 73 years to Joan. Loving father of Nicole (Bruce Hutchison). Proud Grand-dad of Victoria, Heather and Emily. Ronald will be sadly missed by all other extended family in England, and his close friends here in Canada. A special thank you to the wonderful staff of Bloomington Cove Long Term Care for their kindness, dedication and extraordinary care. Cremation has taken place, and a private graveside service will take place at Stouffville Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to C.A.R.D. - Community Association for Riders with Disabilities - http://card.ca/
. Online condolences may be made at www.arbormemorial.ca/en/oneill
.