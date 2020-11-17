1/
Ronald WARDLEY
Ron has ridden into the sunset. He died peacefully on November 15, 2020, surrounded by his family, joining his daughter Melinda in a moonlit ride. Beloved husband of 73 years to Joan. Loving father of Nicole (Bruce Hutchison). Proud Grand-dad of Victoria, Heather and Emily. Ronald will be sadly missed by all other extended family in England, and his close friends here in Canada. A special thank you to the wonderful staff of Bloomington Cove Long Term Care for their kindness, dedication and extraordinary care. Cremation has taken place, and a private graveside service will take place at Stouffville Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to C.A.R.D. - Community Association for Riders with Disabilities - http://card.ca/. Online condolences may be made at www.arbormemorial.ca/en/oneill.

Published in York Region News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Stouffville
6324 Main St
STOUFFVILLE, ON L4A 1G9
(905) 642-2855
