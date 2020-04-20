Home

Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Passed away peacefully at Bradford Valley Care Community on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 91 years of age. Predeceased by her loving husband, Peter Brownie (1969) and their daughter Janice (1975). Dearest companion to the late Clifford Smith for 45 years. She will be sorely missed by her children Robert (Lorrie) and Patty (Neil Sauve). Cherished step-mother of Stuart Smith and Peggy Brasseur (Wilf). Beloved sister of Norman Martin (Shirley). Rose will be missed by her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Bradford Valley. Rose will be laid to rest at Newmarket Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 20, 2020
