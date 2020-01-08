|
|
It is with great sadness that the family announces Ross' passing on January 5, 2020 in his 74th year after a difficult battle with neuroendocrine cancer. Ross was the beloved husband of Donna for almost 50 years, loving father of Brent and Megan and John and Kathryn. He was the adored grandpa of Krystina and Morrigan. Ross was a special brother to Marg (John), and brother-in-law to Joanne (the late Brian), Judy (Nels) and Jean-Luc (Nicole). Ross was a caring and dedicated teacher for the York Region District School Board for 32 years and will be fondly remembered by his former colleagues and students. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held in the summer. Memorial donations for this sweet and gentle man may be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre. Arrangements entrusted to Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 8, 2020