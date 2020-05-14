It is with deep sadness that the family of Ross Trenholm announces his passing on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Ross passed away at his home in Cape Spear, NB, at the age of 76. Born on March 18, 1944 in Cape Spear, NB, he was the son of the late Jessie Trenholm and Shirley (Gillam) Trenholm. Ross will be lovingly remembered by his son, Stephen Trenholm of Keswick, Ontario; his daughter, Andrea (Dean) Muir of Newmarket, Ontario; his brother, William (Carol) Trenholm of PEI; his grandsons, Mackenzie and Reece Muir and Daniel Morris; his partner of 16 years Sharon Burns of Cape Spear, NB.; his brother-in-law, Jack Wells of Ontario, as well as by many extended family and friends. Besides his parents, he was pre-deceased by his sister, Cheryl Wells. Ross was a man of integrity, honesty and courage. Ross was the most loyal friend a friend could have. He was very generous and spent every day giving back to his community and anyone he met. Ross was extremely compassionate, he loved his friends, and family deeply and held all of them in high regard and was very protective of those he cared for. He was precise about everything that he did, if it wasn't exact it wasn't good enough. Ross loved to fish, and he loved his garden; he loved to share the fruits of his labour with those around him. Ross's work ethic was with no exceptions the best there was. He gave everything he had to his work and expected that from those who he worked with. In the end, his work ethic took him. When he should have been slowing down and perhaps enjoying an afternoon nap, the spring had arrived and he could not sit still or stop working on his property. Forever, in our hearts. Ross, Ross the Boss, Rosco, Little Joe, Dad, Grandpa. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell's Funeral Home, Sackville N.B., (506) 364-8188. Considering the current social distancing protocols, there will be no funeral services at this time. A celebration of Ross's life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Ross may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be forwarded to the family through our website www.campbellsfuneralhome.com or by visiting the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in York Region News on May 14, 2020.