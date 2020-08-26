It is with great sadness that the family of Ross Tripp announce his passing on Monday, August 24, 2020. Predeceased by his first wife Agnes and loving partner of twenty years, Maria Gamatero. Ross will be lovingly remembered by his three children Pat (Robert), Gail (Eric), Gary; his six grandchildren Carrie, Candice (John), Jeffrey (Cara), Zachery (Andrea), Austin and Sam; three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Carson and Parker; as well as numerous friends and family members. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service was held. Online tributes may be made at www.marshallfuneralhome.com