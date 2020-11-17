On the sunny morning of November 12, 2020 Ross Lea Jones, aka "Rocky", the only child of the late Cecil Ross Jones and the late Ruth Lorriane Jones (nee Kemp) passed away after a tough battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the Margaret Bahen Hospice Centre in Newmarket, Ontario. Ross, born on April 12, 1958 in Paget, Bermuda made his home in Aurora, Ontario where he attended Aurora Public Schools and went on to become a Co-owner and Manager in many nearby social restaurants and pubs. He enjoyed catering public events through his restaurants such as the Ontario Canadian Premier Yearling Sale held at the Woodbine Racetrack and the yearly Aurora Polo for Heart Equestrian event. Ross was excellent at arranging and holding numerous charity, memorial and yearly golf tournaments, he also organized many years of the Aurorian Hot Stove men's hockey pool. Survived by his vast family of friends and coworkers his wishes were to be cremated, arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Funeral Home in Aurora with burial near his parents at the Aurora Cemetery. In lieu of holding an immediate memorial service due to Covid-19 restrictions, a social gathering will be planned for a date and time when all loved ones are able to take part in celebrating and remembering the legacy of his important life. We're gonna miss you Rock, Cheers! Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com
