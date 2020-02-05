Home

Roy David Nelson


1932 - 2020
Roy David Nelson Obituary
Friday, February 14, 2020 Ward Funeral Home 4671 Highway #7, Woodbridge ON, LAL 1S6 Viewing 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tributes from Family & Friends 7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 Mount Zion Apostolic Church 30 Pemican Court. Toronto, ON, M9M 2Z3 Final Goodbyes 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Celebration of life 10:00 a.m. In honor of Roy's love for gardening, flowers are welcomed to be sent to Ward Funeral Home. For more information, please contact [email protected]
Published in York Region News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
