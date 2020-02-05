Home

Roy Nelson


1932 - 05
Roy Nelson Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roy Nelson on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Roy was born in Manchester, Jamaica and migrated to Toronto, Canada in the early 1970s. Married to the late Celina Nelson (died 2008) in 1980, he was the proud father of Tisha and David and step-father to Uline, Denise, Andrea and Deanna. Roy worked for over 20 years in the maintenance department at the Toronto Globe and Mail where he retired in 1995. He then served the city of Vaughan as a crossing guard for almost 20 years, living and working in the same community. Roy's legacy includes being a loving husband, caring father and grandfather, dedicated church member and engaged community member.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 5, 2020
