Roy William VERNON
Peacefully at his home with his wife by his side, in Sutton, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Roy Vernon, beloved husband of 68 years to Mary (nee Dart). Dear father of Ron and his wife Anne of Sutton, Diane Starr and her husband Terry of Sundridge, and Linda LaRue and her husband Tom of Sandford. Loving Papa of James (Kara), Emma (Danny), Brady (Maddie), Jessica (Ben), Ivy (Kevin), and Mackenzie (Shawn) and great papa of Isla. Predeceased by his sister Elsie. Fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Cremation. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com


Published in York Region News on Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
