Ruth Alverna August 23 1928 - September 14 2020 Hill
Peacefully in her 92nd year, a woman of warm spirit, the written word; wife and mother; forward-thinker. Loving wife to Harry. Cherished mother of Meredith, Megan, Marta and Paisley. Dear mother-in-law of David Robitaille, Don Cranston, Stewart Priddle and Dan Garvey. Loving sister to Betty Cook and Eleanor Lloyd (Bruce). Predeceased by brother-in-laws Sam Cook and Warner Eakins and sister-in-law Shirley Hill Eakins. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Cameron (Michaela), Christy (Jesse), Alistair (Lyndsay) and Aidan Robitaille; Wesley (Christina), Sarah and Owen Cranston; Madeleine, Charlotte and Sophie Priddle; Grace, Malcolm and Will Garvey. By her great-grandchildren: Leo and Miles Robitaille; Quinn and Maeve Cunningham. And by her many special Cook, Lloyd and Eakins nieces and nephews. Alvy's warmth created a loyal bond between herself and her constant caregivers, Jenette Lagos and Pia Juanico. We are truly grateful. Devoted daughter of John Eachern Smith and Gertrude Helena Mary Vickery. Alvy grew up in Richmond Hill with her sisters Eleanor and Betty in a space of family affection and community connections. These became the foundation of her warm disposition and source of her most loved times. Alvy stated one could never have too many books and she thrived in the pleasure of writing, usually tributes to family on special occasions and genealogy tracing. Her early years were filled reporting events for the local paper, The Richmond Hill Liberal, published by her father. Alvy would later write for the Canadian Tire Women's Association Newsletter and was editor of The Bishop Strachan School Newsletter for several years. In 1985 she expanded her love of books to others by birthing the idea of The Hill Canadian Author Speaker Series at The Bishop Strachan School. The annual tradition for students, still running after 35 years, features lectures and workshops from up-and-coming and established Canadian authors. Alvy's most cherished times were enjoyed with family, friends and family pets between her Thornhill home, her beloved cottage, Islay, and near the ocean's shore at The Native Sun in Florida. She was very content to be in her home environment playing bridge, baking, birdwatching, knitting or gardening. She took great pride in her rural farm roots and our ancestors who paved the way for future generations. She was particularly passionate about politics and Canadian history yet equally excited experiencing other cultures and international events around the globe when travelling with Harry. Elegant and with a sense of style, Alvy appreciated the eclectic and the uncomplicated. Inside the occasionally delicate exterior was a great strength: a progressive mind, generous spirit and great ability to listen and hear. Visitation Friday, September 18, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill. Private family burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hill House Hospice, Richmond Hill or Southlake Foundation, Newmarket.


Published in York Region News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Marshall Funeral Home
September 16, 2020
So saddened to hear of your loss. Mrs Hill was such a positive force in our lives as our families were so intertwined for so many years. I will always have such warm memories of our time together. Hope she and my mum are up there having a few good chuckles as they meet up again. Sending a world full of love to all of you. ❤ Sandy Lewis FitzGibbon
Sandy FitzGibbon
Friend
September 16, 2020
September 15, 2020
Words do not begin to express how very sorry I am for your loss. I have such wonderful memories of times spent with your family, both at home and at the cottage. I know what a kind, special and loving women she was, who always made me feel so welcome. Thinking of you with love.
Alison xo
Alison Ashton-Gold
Friend
