Ruth Annie McRAE
Peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket, on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Ruth McRae, beloved wife of the late Graeme Wiltshire. Dear mother of Daisy Divine of Keswick and Leo Wiltshire and his wife Alisa of Keswick. Loving grandmother of Xavier and Carter. Predeceased by her grandson Jule. Dear sister of Margaret Cuneo and her husband Michael. Predeceased by her sister Lois and her brother Donald. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews and their families. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held following the Covid-19 epidemic. Memorial donations to the Margaret Bahen Hospice. 653 Queen Street, Newmarket, ON L3Y 2J1would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

Published in York Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
