Surrounded by family, Ruth Elizabeth Brock of Markham, Ontario, passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 17, 2019, at the age of 56. Beloved wife, best friend and teammate of Bruce, happily married 38 years. She will be greatly missed by sons Wayne (Laura), Kevin (wife, Leanne), and Richard (Liisa). Ruth was the proud and adoring grandmother to June. Ruth is survived by mother Lois Frisby (late husband, Richard), sisters Marguerite (husband, Al), and Charlotte (Jim). Forever remembered by her in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ruth was a devoted and passionate member of many communities including the Markham Fair and Victoria Square Community Centre. Sponsoring her 3 boys and many other youth through their love of sports, Ruth volunteered countless hours to support local house league and Rep teams. Ruth was an incredibly generous and a strong advocate for the "underdogs". A force to be reckoned with, Ruth and Bruce along side with their sons, ran a successful family construction business. Ruth, also incredibility proud of her farming heritage, instilled the same love into her family. A respected member of the farming community, her legacy will not be forgotten. A celebration of life will be held at the Victoria Square Community Centre on Saturday February 29th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Big Brothers and Big Sisters in Ruth's memory would be greatly appreciated.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 2, 2020