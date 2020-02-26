Home

Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Ruth Ellen Middleton

Ruth Ellen Middleton Obituary
Peacefully at the Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket, on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Ruth Middleton (nee Phipps) beloved wife of Ernest Nimchuk of Pefferlaw. Predeceased by her first husband Bob Middleton. Dear sister of Dot Lyford, Audrey Lee, Verna Dietch and Tom Phipps. Fondly remembered by her niece Laura Lee, her brothers in law, Fred, Bill and Gary and her sisters in law Helen and Linda and her best friends Blanch and Shawn Park. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -