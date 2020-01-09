|
|
Lifelong resident of Keswick. Passed away peacefully at Southlake Village Nursing Home in Newmarket on Tuesday December 23, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank MacGregor (1984). Cherished adopted aunt of Cathy Clements, Colleen Hodgins and Kelly Day. Ruth will be fondly remembered my her friends in Keswick, and espeially, Keswick Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick. Interment Queensville Cemetery. You may share online condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 9, 2020