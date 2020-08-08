Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospice, Guelph. She was loved and cherished by many including her beloved late husband Don; her children Cathy (Charlie Hughes), Donna (Jan Burghardt) and David (Rose); her grandchildren Chris and Trisha Hughes, Thomas, Michael, Daniel and Kasha Burghardt, Jamie, Grace, Jacob and Max Parr. She collected many friends through her years following Don with his Ministry's in Alberta, Markham and Guelph and in her Public Health work. A funeral will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice Wellington, Dublin Street United Church or The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051, wallcustance.com