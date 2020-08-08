1/
Ruth L. (Thomas) PARR
1928-07-30 - 2020-08-02
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospice, Guelph. She was loved and cherished by many including her beloved late husband Don; her children Cathy (Charlie Hughes), Donna (Jan Burghardt) and David (Rose); her grandchildren Chris and Trisha Hughes, Thomas, Michael, Daniel and Kasha Burghardt, Jamie, Grace, Jacob and Max Parr. She collected many friends through her years following Don with his Ministry's in Alberta, Markham and Guelph and in her Public Health work. A funeral will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice Wellington, Dublin Street United Church or The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051, wallcustance.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved