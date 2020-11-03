Peacefully but unexpectedly at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Ruth Albrecht (nee Cole), beloved wife of 62 years to Louis Albrecht of Willow Beach. Dear mother of Rick and his wife Kathie of Willow Beach and Tom of Keswick. Loving Grandma of Josh (Kaitlynn) and Brent. Fondly remembered by her brothers and sisters and their families and her brother in law Bill Albrecht. Visitation was held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral Service was in the chapel, Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Cremation followed. Due to covid-19 restrictions, please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to confirm your attendance. Interment of cremated remains, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial donations to the Salvation Army Georgina Community Church would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com