Passed away peacefully at home in Queensville, Ontario on June 18, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Predeceased by the love of her life Reginald and married to for 66 years. Beloved mother of Fred (Linda), Barbara, Michael (Melody), and Roselyn (Greg). Proud grandmother of Wayne (Robyn), Wesley (Charlotte), William (Tammy), Jonathan, Jessica and Kaitlin, and great-grandmother of nine. Survived by her sister Orlene and predeceased by sisters and brothers, Blanche, Gwen, Ken, Bernice, Lorraine, Birdie, Harold, Irma, Marion, Lorne and Barbara. Ruth was immensely proud of her family and had a strong faith in God. A private family service was held at Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home, Newmarket on Monday, June 22, 2020