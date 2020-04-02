Home

Ruth W. Pinnigar

Ruth W. Pinnigar Obituary
Peacefully in her sleep, while at her daughter's in Sutton, Ontario on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Ruth, beloved wife of the late William 'Bill' Pinnigar, formerly of Toronto. Loving mother of Edythe (Lester Pretty) of Sutton, Joan Miceli (Hart Gerlach) of Toronto, Bill Pinnigar (Cindy) of Keswick, and Alan Pinnigar (Diane) of Woodville. Cherished grandmother of David, Erin, Dylan, Jennifer, Joe, Jennifer, Rebecca, Amanda and Jake and several great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Shirley Deavitt of Queensville, and the late Dorothy, Don, Joyce and her surviving husband Keith Smith of Queensville, Helen, Raymond and Tom Ingram. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews. The family invites friends to gather at Queensville Cemetery (respecting social distancing protocol), for a Graveside Service on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. In memory of Ruth, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 2, 2020
