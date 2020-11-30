1/1
Ruth Wenonah HERBERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at age 95 on November 19, 2020 in her home at Stouffville Creek Retirement Residence. Eldest child of Reverend Harlie W. and Lulu May Smith, she was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 2, 1925. Ruth was predeceased by her two younger siblings Rupert and Mary Elizabeth as well as her loving husband Edward and oldest daughter Rebekah. She and Edward had four children: Timothy (Barbara), David (Dianna), Rebekah and Esther and is survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth attended Stouffville Missionary Church (now Eastridge Evangelical) with her loving husband Edward. Together, they celebrated 59 years of marriage, always true to each other and their shared devout faith in a personal relationship with Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour, born again in Him and sanctified by the Holy Spirit. Ruth had longed for and has now got the answer to her most earnest prayer, "to cross the River Jordan, meet her Redeemer and reunite with her beloved husband at the foot of the Cross in Heaven". If desired, donations to the missions effort at EastRidge Evangelical Missionary Church would be appreciated by the family. The arrangements have been entrusted with the O'Neill Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Stouffville on Tuesday, December 8th from 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. If you wish to attend, please call 905-642-2855 to book your time slot. There will be a private funeral service at the O'Neill Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 9th, followed by interment at the Stouffville Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Stouffville
6324 Main St
STOUFFVILLE, ON L4A 1G9
(905) 642-2855
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neill Funeral Home - Stouffville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved