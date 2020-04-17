|
Sandy passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, at her home in Sutton, after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the age of 67 years. Sandy Ellis (nee Anderson) beloved wife of Dwane Ellis. Dearly loved mother of Chris and Dorothy Anderson of Toronto, Benjamin Morette of Keswick, Cortney Ellis of Sutton and Aubrey Ellis and his fiancé Jennie LeBlanc of Dieppe, NB. Cherished grandmother of Brandon, Aidan, Tanner, Sierra and Alyssa. Dear Sister of Alex Anderson and his wife Shelly of Hamilton. Sandy is fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and many friends. Sandy was larger than life and lived with passion and fun. She will be remembered and loved by many for her great sense of humour and a mother to all. She loved to travel and enjoyed winter vacations in Florida where she made lifelong friends from around the world. Due to the Covid-19 crisis directives, the family had a private family service at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. A public Celebration of Sandy's Life will be announced at a later date following the Covid- 19 Pandemic. In memory of Sandy, donations may be made to the Cedardale Church of the Nazarene, Pefferlaw or Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation, Stronach Cancer Centre. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 17, 2020