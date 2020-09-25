Peacefully at Case Manor in Bobcaygeon, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Jean Stevenson (nee Mino) formerly of Georgina beloved wife of the late Victor Stevenson(2003) and the late Lorne Bache (1974). Loving aunt of many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her siblings Lloyd Mino(Francis) and Marion Sedore(Bruce). Fondly remembered by her many friends. A Private Graveside Service was held at Queensville Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com