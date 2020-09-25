1/1
Sara "Jean" Stevenson RN
Peacefully at Case Manor in Bobcaygeon, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Jean Stevenson (nee Mino) formerly of Georgina beloved wife of the late Victor Stevenson(2003) and the late Lorne Bache (1974). Loving aunt of many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her siblings Lloyd Mino(Francis) and Marion Sedore(Bruce). Fondly remembered by her many friends. A Private Graveside Service was held at Queensville Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

Published in York Region News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
